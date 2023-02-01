The rise and rise of Muslim population in Seemanchal which has forced Hindus to move

India

oi-Prakash KL

Lucknow, Feb 01: A Muslim woman was reportedly raped by three men in the village of Sumbulpur in Uttar Pradesh. There was outrage among a section of netizens owing to the allegations of the police department trying to protect the accused.

However, the investigation has found out the complaint to be "false". On January 29, the incident came to light after the Muslim woman claimed that drunk Satya, Badal and Hriday went to her residence, and kidnapped and raped her on January 23, according to a report.

In a viral video, she accused the cops of delaying filing the complaint. Based on her clip, many media houses said that the cops were trying to cover up the accused.

Yasir Pathan, AIMIM UP Youth Secretary, on Twitter, said, "A Muslim woman from Sumbulpur village in Jaunpur was abducted and raped by three youths from the same village at 7 PM. The victim says that her house is located in a secluded place. Three influential men Satya, Hriday and Badal raped her and threatened they would not allow any Muslim to live in the village."

"A #Muslim women named #Afsana, resident of #Sambalpur village of #Jaunpur district, was raped by 3 people of the village on the strength of bullying, according to the victim, she also appealed to the SP for justice, but the police is trying to cover up the matter," a Twitter handle HateDetectors alleged.

Journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi claimed, "Afsana, a resident of Sumbulpur village of Jaunpur district, was raped by three influential men of the village. According to the victim she appealed to the SP for justice but the police are trying to cover up the matter."

What Cops Say?

In a statement, the Uttar Pradesh police said that the victim identified as Afsana, a resident of Sumbulpur village of Khetasaray police station area, district Jaunpur wanted to lodge a rape complaint against Satya, Hriday and Badal. The cops discovered during the investigation that Satya and Hriday were relatives and they have a farm where they grow wheat.

Afsana's ducks often go to the wheat farm and destroy crops. On January 23 at 7 pm, the ducks went to her neighbour's farm which led to an argument between Satya's farm relatives and Afsana.

Later, the cops arrived at the spot and calm down the situation. As her neighbours belonged to SC/ST community, she feared they might file a complaint. Hence, she filed a complaint accusing them of raping her and this was not confirmed before during the medical examination. The investigation is underway.