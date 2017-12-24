Muslim Personal Law Board holds emergency meet on ‘instant triple talaq ban’ bill

Ahead of tabling the Triple Talaq bill in the winter session of Parliament, All India Muslim Personal Law Board or AIMPLB held an emergency meeting to oppose the proposed bill banning instant triple talaq.

The new bill, know as The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, outlaws the Islamic divorce practice and hands out a three-year jail sentence as well as a fine, and states that the offence would be cognisable and non-bailable.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board holds emergency meeting in #Lucknow ahead of tabling of bill on Triple Talaq in Parliament pic.twitter.com/Up32nqoNYY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 24, 2017

According to the draft bill, "any pronouncement of talaq by a person upon his wife, by words, either spoken or written or in electronic form or in any other manner whatsoever, shall be void and illegal".

"Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force, a married Muslim woman shall be entitled to custody of her minor children in the event of pronouncement of talaq by her husband, in such manner as may be determined by the Magistrate," the draft bill further adds.

The Supreme Court had in August, by a majority of 3:2, ruled that the practice of divorce through instant triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

On December 15, the Narendra Modi Cabinet on December 15 approved the bill that makes instant triple talaq illegal.

OneIndia News