Muslim organisation in Pune opposes launch of book on Lt. Col. Shrikant Purohit

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 19: Members of the Pune based Muslim organisation Mulnivasi Muslim Manch and Bhim Army organised a protest against the launch of the book of Lt. Colonel Shrikant Purohit who was falsely implicated in the Malegaon blast case during the UPA rule.

Reports said that the Muslim organisation and Bhim Army held protests against the book on the SP college premises where the book written by Smita Mishra was launched. During the protest members of the Hindu Mahasangh came out in support of the book. The police detained members of both sides.

The gripping book written by Smita Mishra was released in Pune on Sunday by IPS officer and former Pune police commissioner Jayant Umranikar. The author was present along with publisher Renu Kaul Verma, retired Major Gaurav Arya among others.

Malegaon blast: Was tortured by ATS to name Yogi, RSS leaders, witness tells court

The Muslim organisation and Bhim Army demanded that the book launch be cancelled. The protest was launched following their plea to the SP College authorities to cancel the event. These persons however did not get any response.

The Muslim organisation claimed that it was not right to launch a book when the matter was still in court. Mulnivasi Muslim Manch president Anjum Inamdar said, "it is inappropriate to hold such an event to launch a book such as this when the trial in the Malegaon blast case is underway. Our protest is against Purohit."

The Malegaon blast:

On September 29 2008, a bomb blast took place in Malegaon in which 6 persons were killed and 100 persons were injured.

Malegaon 2008 blast accuse Samir Kulkarni provided with armed security

The Maharashtra ATS then led by Hemant Karkare arrested Sadhvi Pragya Singh and Lt. Col Purohit. Both were languishing in jail until 2017 following which they were granted bail. In a bid to further the agenda of the so-called Hindu Terror, the left liberals and Congress had branded Lt. Col Purohit as a traitor.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, December 19, 2022, 18:17 [IST]