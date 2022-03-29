Muslim-born Bharatanatyam exponent barred from performing in Kerala Hindu temple; Shashi Tharoor shocked

Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 29: A non-Hindu was not allowed to perform at a scheduled dance program in Koodalmanikyam temple in Kerala's Thrissur district recently and it has come as a shock to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Mansiya VP, a Bharatanatyam exponent, was not allowed to perform on the grounds that she is not a Hindu. The dancer is born and brought up in a Muslim family.

Responding to the issue, Tharoor said, "I understand some restrictions in some temples about access to sanctum santorum. But this is a dance performance with other dancers inside the temple premises. Shocked that the temple is not allowing this."

"I believe that it serves our society ill and also damages the perception of our religion in the eyes of others," the Congress leader added.

Mansiya VP, on her Facebook account, opened up about the incident and wrote, "One of the temple office-bearers informed me that I cannot perform at the temple as I am a non-Hindu. All stages are allotted based on religion, not considering whether you are a good dancer or not. In the meantime, I have also been facing queries about whether I got converted into a Hindu after marriage. (She had married musician Shyam Kalyan). I have no religion and where should I go,'' she said.

Earlier, she was denied permission to perform at famous Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple for being a non-Hindu.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 15:07 [IST]