Muslim bodies are at loggerheads over Triple Talaq bill

The Muslim bodies, such as All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) and All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), do not seem to be on the same page over the Triple Talaq bill, which was tabled in the Lok Sabha today.

The new bill, know as The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017, outlaws the draconian Islamic divorce practice and proposes a three-year jail sentence as well as a fine, and states that the offence would be cognisable and non-bailable.

While the AIMWPLB backed the bill and urged the MPs in Lok Sabha to pass it, the AIMPLB had objected to it, saying that stakeholder or in other words Maulanas were not consulted.

"This is a historic day, victims have suffered for years and they have been rewarded for their patience. We request all MPs to help pass Triple Talaq Bill," AIMWPLB's Shaista Ambar told news agency ANI.

The AIMPLB had on Sunday said it would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withhold the bill for time being.

AIMPLB's Sajjad Nomani on Sunday said, "No procedure was followed in drafting this bill, neither any stakeholder was consulted. President of AIMPLB will convey this stand to PM and request him to withhold and withdraw the bill."

AIMPLB's Secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had said the board is against instant triple talaq but is not satisfied with its current structure. Rahmani also raised the issue of maintenance to be paid to women after divorce.

"The bill is against women in the sense that courts talk of maintenance for women and the children by the husband after the divorce but this is in contradiction of the three-year jail term proposed in the bill. How will there be maintenance provided for the wife when the husband is in jail?" said Rahmani.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid had earlier said that the BJP-led government at the Centre failed to make the Congress understand as to how criminalising Triple Talaq will benefit the women.

