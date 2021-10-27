Musician Ehsan Mohammadi launches charity campaign for orphans, a song in exchange for donation

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

With his singing talent, the young entrepreneur raises funds for orphans and charity.

There are several individuals and professionals who work towards attaining their desired goals and visions in life, whereas there are a few others who believe in going beyond the boundaries and pushing limits to inspire innovation, greatness and inspiration in their respective fields and through their work impact the lives of others positively. Only a few rare gems in the world belong to the latter category, but the ones who do are those that exude high levels of passion and determination for bringing about a ray of good hope in the world. We came to learn about one such high-performing serial entrepreneur named Ehsan Mohammadi, who has taken over the handicraft industry and now also looks unstoppable as a singer to take ahead his philanthropy work.

Wondering who is Ehsan Mohammadi? Let us tell you that this young man is all of 30 years of age and still has managed to make his mark as a selfless soul who cares for spreading the goodness in others through his compassion. He has already done extremely well in the handicraft and designing niches and now has been putting every possible effort to ace the game of music as well, but with a greater vision for the betterment of orphans.

Talking about his work in the handicraft industry, the young serial entrepreneur says that he has always gone beyond doing business, making sure he contributes to the growth of the handicraft industry in ways more than one. Hence, he took on the initiative on his shoulders to save the old culture of handicrafts and spread more and more information, insights and awareness about protecting traditional crafts, which he found was needed looking at the constant digital and technological advancements of the world.

Ehsan Mohammadi had started his journey at the age of only 18, and since then has carved a unique niche for himself in the world of handicraft, becoming the ace Iranian handicraft designer and entrepreneur he is today. However, what attracted people the most towards him was his rise in the music world as a singer with bigger aims through his musical art to fulfil.

He has been singing to raise funds for orphans and charity, where he donates the amount to them for their betterment and welfare. This has truly made him stand apart from the rest and have earned him incredible respect and recognition.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 17:49 [IST]