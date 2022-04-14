Museum for prime ministers: PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

India ready to supply food stock to world if WTO gives nod: PM after inaugurating hostel in Gujarat

New Delhi, Apr 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the 'Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya' (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

Visuals from Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya Block 1 pic.twitter.com/VmkbDgIqLP — Vicky Nanjappa (@vickynanjappa) April 14, 2022

The design of the museum is inspired by the story of rising India. The logo of the museum represents the hands of the people of India holding the Dharma Chakra symbolizing the nation and democracy. There are a total of 43 galleries in the museum. Representing a seamless blend of the old and the new, the museum integrates the erstwhile Teen Murti Bhawan designated as Block I, with the newly constructed building designated as Block II. The total area of the two blocks is over 15 thousand 600 square meters.

No tree has been felled or transplanted during the course of work on the project. The museum has employed cutting-edge technology-based interfaces to encompass heterogeneity in content and frequent rotation of display. Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, Multimedia, interactive kiosks, interactive screens enable the exhibition content to become highly interactive and engaging.

Kanchan Gupta, Senior Adviser, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and Member of PM's Committee on Netaji 125th Anniversary, has in a series of tweets has said that the Museum recognises the contribution of all PMs irrespective of their ideology, as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, starting from India's freedom struggle, the making of the Constitution, the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured the all-round progress of the country.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya also celebrates the making of the Constitution of India and will inform visitors about the great men and women of the Constituent Assembly, especially BR Ambedkar, who steered our ancient nation to a modern Republic, he added.