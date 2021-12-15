Mundra Port drug seizure: NIA set to unravel larger Afghan plot

New Delhi, Dec 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested an Afghan national in connection with the Mundra Port drugs seizure case. The NIA had earlier arrested seven persons in connection with the case.

The NIA had registered the case following the seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of heroin. During the investigation, the NIA found that the Afghan national was involved in the conspiracy of transporting drugs concealed in the import consignment semi-processed talcstones originating from Afghanistan.

Earlier this month the Union Home Ministry told the Parliament that no no drugs were confiscated from the Mundra Port prior to the seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of heroin.

The Home Ministry said that as per the Narcotics Control Bureau no drugs were confiscated from the Mundra Port prior to the seizure of 2,988.21 kilograms of heroin. The MHA also said that the matter is under investigation by the National Investigation Agency.

In September this year the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat"s Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai.

The consignment was imported by a trading company registered in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. It was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat, they said.

"A total of 2988.21 kg of heroin, including 1999.57 kg heroin from one container and 988.64 kg heroin from the second container, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act."

After the NIA took over the case, it raided several locations. The NIA is probing an Afghan angle to this case as the drugs originated from that country which was in August taken over by the Taliban

The case relates to seizure of 2988.21 Kgs of Narcotics substance (Heroin) seized at Mundra Port, Gujarat disguised as consignment of 'Semi-processed Talc stones' originating from Afghanistan which had arrived from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran.

Investigations found that the shipment from Afghanistan made its way into the Gujarat port through Iran's Bandar Abbas Port. The confusion about the final destination of the contraband was caused because it was registered with a GST number of a company in Vijayawada, which has its offie on Gadiyarmvari Street at Satyanarayanapuram.

Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada, B Sreenivasulu said that the registration was taken by.

Govindaraju Durga Purna Vaishali a resident of Chennai. He had taken the GST registration in August 2020 on the address D No 23-14-16, Satyanarayanapuram.

It was also learnt that Vaishali had taken an import and export licence from the Director General of Foreign Trade. The heroin in the guise of talcum powder landed at the Mundra Port. It was meant to reach Delhi and not Vijayawada.

It appears that the smugglers had used the GST number of the firm. The place in question has been shut for several months.

The DRI says that the contact number of the company is linked to one Sudhakar who is. Vaishali's husband. The couple have been living in Chennai for the past 8 years in a rented apartment at Kolapakam.

Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 8:54 [IST]