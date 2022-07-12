YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mundra port drug bust: Gujarat ATS seizes heroin worth over Rs 350 cr; probe on

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, July 12: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) has seized nearly 70 kg of heroin estimated to be worth over Rs 350 crore from a container near the Mundra port in Kutch district.

    As the search operation is still on, the quantity and value of the seized contraband may go up, an official said.

    Mundra port drug bust: Gujarat ATS seizes heroin worth over Rs 350 cr; probe on

    Based on a specific tip off, the ATS searched a shipping container, which arrived from another country some time back and was kept at a container freight station outside the port. The ATS found nearly 70 kg of heroin concealed in the cargo, the official said.

    Assam: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized on train, 1 arrestedAssam: Heroin worth over Rs 1 crore seized on train, 1 arrested

    Various state and central agencies, including the ATS and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), have in the recent past seized drugs worth crores of rupees from shipping containers arriving at Gujarat ports from other countries.

    The DRI in September last year seized nearly 3,000 kg of heroin, believed to have originated in Afghanistan and worth about Rs 21,000 crore in global markets, from two containers at the Mundra port.

    In May this year, the DRI seized 56 kg of cocaine, estimated to be worth around Rs 500 crore, from a container near the Mundra port.

    395 kgs of thread laced with heroin seized at Gujarat Port395 kgs of thread laced with heroin seized at Gujarat Port

    In April, the DRI seized 205.6 kg heroin worth Rs 1,439 crore from a container near the Kandla port in Kutch.

    Around the same period, the Gujarat ATS and DRI in a joint operation recovered nearly 90 kg of heroin worth Rs 450 crore from a shipping container which arrived from Iran at the Pipavav port in Amreli district.

    Comments

    More HEROIN News  

    Read more about:

    heroin gujarat anti terrorist squad

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X