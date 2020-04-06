Wockhardt hospital declared containment zone after 26 nurses, 3 doctors test COVID-19 positive

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 06: The Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai has been declared a containment zone after some staff at the hospital tested positive for Coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration has barred the entry to and exit from the hospital.

As many as 26 nurses and three doctors tested positive for COVID-19 in a span of one week.

Reacting to the development, Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said a team has been set up under the executive health officer to probe how the infection spread among so many in a hospital setting.

A 70-year-old heart attack patient, who was tested positive on March 27, is said to be the source of the infection. Soon after, a number of nurses developed symptoms and were tested positive.

Two of the affected doctors of Wockhardt Hospital are admitted to SevenHills and one in SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim.

Reportedly, the hospital did not quarantine the colleagues and roommates of the infected nurses, which could be a major reason behind the spread of the infection.

Maharashtra's total number of confirmed cases has rised to 748. Of the 113 new cases, 81 are from Mumbai, 18 from Pune, 4 from Aurangabad, 3 from Ahmednagar, two from Kalyan- Dombivli and Thane, one each from Osmanabad and Vasai.