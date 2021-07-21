Mumbai 7/11: The role played by the deadly 12 backed by Pakistan

Mumbaikars, brace for intense rain today; Orange alert issued in Navi Mumbai, Thane

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 21: Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Thane, and other Konkon regions on Wednesday, setting a new record.

After a rainy June with 961.4 mm of rainfall, the city has received another 958.4 mm of rainfall in July so far. Usually, Mumbai receives half the amount with an average of 493 mm of rain in June.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai has issued alert,''Orange alert issued in Navi Mumbai and Thane with intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places; Yellow Alert issued in Mumbai with moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places.''

Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains since the monsoon season began. The city has been experiencing waterlogging in several parts.

There have even been instances in Mumbai when rainwater entered houses.

On Monday, a 10-year-old boy was swept away in a drain near the Munshi compound in the Mira Road area adjacent to Mumbai.

Rain-related incidents in Mumbai earlier on Sunday led to the deaths of 22 people.