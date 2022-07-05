Heavy rain alert in Mumbai, rail, road traffic hit; CM Shinde directs officials to stay alert

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 05: Mumbaikers on Tuesday woke up to waterlogged streets and disrupted traffic as heavy rains lashed parts of the coastal city. Following the heavy rains, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts till Friday.

Visuals released by news agency ANI shows, commuters having a hard time and vehicles got stuck in waterlogged streets making traffic movement difficult. Train services and road traffic were disrupted due to heavy rains.

Passengers struggled to get to their workplaces on time as local train services in Mumbai were running late by 10 to 15 minutes due to heavy rain. Buses on some routes were diverted due to waterlogging in several low-lying areas.

A landslide incident has been reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst incessant rainfall. Mumbai Fire Brigade informed that fire vehicles have reached on the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

Mumbai received an average 95.81 mm rainfall in the 24 hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 115.09 mm and 116.73 mm rainfall, respectively, during the same period.

The clips of waterlogging at Khandeshwar Railway Station due to the heavy rains in Navi Mumbai went viral on social media sites as commuters wade through water.

In the wake of heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, CM Eknath Shinde held a discussion with Chief Secretary Manukumar Srivastava and directed all the related districts' guardian secretaries to keep a vigil and control the situation.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of heavy to very heavy showers at isolated places in the city and neighbouring districts till Friday.

The orange alert, predicting heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places from July 4 to July 8, has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts.

A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and Thane districts predicting heavy rains at isolated places and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places.

A yellow alert has also been issued for the Palghar district for the next two days and an orange alert for the three days thereafter. Out of the eight NDRF teams in Maharashtra, one each is stationed at Nagpur, Chiplun and Malad, while the rest five teams are in Mumbai.

Five National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Mumbai in the wake of the yellow alert.