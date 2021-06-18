Mumbai: TV actresses of 'Crime Patrol' and 'Savdhaan India' arrested in robbery case

Mumbai, May 18: Two women, who worked as small-time television actors in shows like 'Savdhaan India' and 'Crime Patrol', were arrested by the Mumbai's Aarey police in a robbery case.

The duo identified as Surabhi Surendra Lal Srivastava (25) and Mosina Mukhtar Sheikh (19) were arrested for stealing Rs 3.28 Lakhs from the paying guest accommodation where they stayed at, in Aarey Colony.

The incident came to light when a woman who was also staying at the paying guest filed a complaint at the Aarey Police Station after Rs 3.28 lakh vanished from her locker.

During the investigation, the police saw the two actresses leaving with the bundle of money. When police showed them the CCTV footage, they confessed to their crime.

According to reports, they were facing financial problems after shootings for TV shows stopped due to the lockdown imposed to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. The duo had recently shifted to a paying guest facility run by their friend in Aarey Colony in Mumbai. They stole more than Rs 3 lakh from a woman who was already staying there as a paying guest, and fled.

Police say, "They're in Police custody. Rs 50,000 recovered from them. They had played small roles in Savdhaan India & Crime Patrol"

Both Surabhi and Mosina were produced before the court. The court remanded the duo to police custody till June 23.

