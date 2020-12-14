Mumbai, Thane and other areas to receive rain for next 24 hours: IMD

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Mumbai, Dec 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Mumbai and its adjoining areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai, and Raigad are expected to receive rain for the next 24 hours.

In a statement, the IMD has forecast downpour in and around India's financial capital due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence over central India.

"Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received moderate rain during the last three-four hours. The latest satellite image indicates cloudiness over the North Konkan region. Light to moderate rain expected to continue for the next three-four hours," KS Hosalikar, Deputy Director-General, IMD Mumbai said.

According to reports, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Vasai-Virar, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of the Western coast are going to receive rain for the next 24 hours.

"Due to a combination of North Westerly and South Easterly wind forming lower level confluence is formed over central India and moisture feed from the Arabian sea has resulted into formation of thick clouds and the rainfall," IMD said.

The intensity of rain will reduce by the evening but the cloudiness and low visibility will continue.