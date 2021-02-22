YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Taxi, Autorickshaws fares to increase by Rs 3 from March 1

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 22: The minimum fare for Mumbai's autorickshaws and taxis will be Rs 21 and Rs 25 respectively from March 1 after a hike of Rs 3 was approved on Monday, said Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab.

    Taxi

    The minimum fare over a distance of 1.5 kilometres for taxis will go up from Rs 22 to Rs 25, while that for the three-wheelers will rise from Rs 18 now to Rs 21, said RTO officials.

    Beyond this flag down minimum distance, passengers will have to pay Rs 16.93 per kilometres for taxis and Rs 14.20 per kilometre for autorickshaws, they added.

    The fare hike has been calculated as per the formula devised by the four-member Khatua panel, and it entails a hike per kilometre of Rs 2.09 for taxis and Rs 2.01 for autorickshaws, a Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) member said.

    Fuel price hike: Maharashtra auto drivers forced to work extra hours

    The decision was taken in an MMRTA meeting chaired by the transport secretary on Monday, he added.

    Parab said drivers, owners will have to recalibrate their electronic meters within a period of three months from March 1 to reflect the new fares.

    The minister said a fare hike has been given to the autorickshaw and taxi sector in the metropolis after a gap of six years and "it was long overdue".

    The last fare hike was implemented on June 1, 2015, officials pointed out.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    auto taxi mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, February 22, 2021, 21:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X