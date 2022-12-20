Man booked for tweets against Maha CM; has a history of such posts against leaders

Mumbai SIT to probe police action on Shraddha Walkar's SOS letter, political pressure

Mumbai, Dec 20: Taking strong cognisance, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that an investigation will be conducted to determine as to what police action was taken in response to a complaint made by Shraddha Walkar against Aftab Amin Poonawala in November 2020.

Talking about the complaint letter, Fadnavis said, "So far it has been found there wasn't political pressure on Shraddha Walkar to withdraw the complaint. We are investigating the matter."

"There was a month's gap between filing and withdrawing of complaint. We will probe what action did police take during that time," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Tulinj Police Station in Palghar attempted to clarify that they had gone to the couple's house to investigate after having received Walkar's letter in 2020. But she later withdrew her complaint and refused to register an FIR, police said.

Walker, in her complaint filed in 2020 stated that Aftab was beating her and even blackmailed her saying he would kill her and dismember her body.

"He scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It has been six months he has been beating me. I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me.

The letter had claimed that Poonwala's parents were aware that he beat her up and that he attempted to kill her.

A love story doomed from the start

Aftab and Shraddha met through a dating app Bumble in 2019 and later moved in together at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Chhattarpur area. Her parents were against the inter-faith relationship and had stopped talking to her after she decided to move to Delhi with him.

Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli, before dumping them across the city over several days in the dark of night.

Aftab was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. On November 22, he was sent to police custody for four days. The court on November 26, sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.