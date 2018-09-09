Mumbai: Shiv Sena puts up posters highlighting fuel price hike

Mumbai, Sep 9: As the prices of petrol and diesel are on a constant rise, Shiv Sena put up posters protesting against the fuel prices hike in Mumbai.

The poster features the prices of petrol, diesel and CNG along with a tagline, 'Yehi hai acche din (These are good days)".

Petrol prices soared to fresh record high on Sunday across the four metros. Both petrol and diesel prices have been at their all-time high in the country for around a week now, due to increase in crude oil prices and depreciation in the rupee against the dollar.

Petrol & Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs.80.50 per litre & Rs.72.61 per litre, respectively.

In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel are Rs 87.89 per litre diesel Rs 77.09 per litre respectively.

The petrol price surged by 12 paise from 80.38 per litre and the hike in diesel price is 10 paise from Rs 72.51 per litre, according to the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).