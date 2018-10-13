Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA escapes unhurt in attack, 2 party workers injured

Mumbai, Oct 13: Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate escaped unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword in Mumbai on Friday. His bodyguard and two party workers were injured in the attack.

The attack took place at midnight near Metro-3 area of Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Tukaram Kate represents the Anushakti Nagar Constituency, Mumbai.

Also Read: Ahead of 2019 lok sabha polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to visit Ayodhya

It may be recalled that Tukaram Kate was one of the five legislators from Maharashtra who escaped a terror attack in Kashmir, during a study tour organised by the state legislature in the Valley.

Also Read: Sena, TDP demand MJ Akbar's resignation

They were accompanied by their families. While none of the MLAs suffered injuries, 10 local residents were hurt.