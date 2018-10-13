India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA escapes unhurt in attack, 2 party workers injured

By
    Mumbai, Oct 13: Shiv Sena MLA Tukaram Ramkrishna Kate escaped unhurt in an attack by unidentified miscreants with a sword in Mumbai on Friday. His bodyguard and two party workers were injured in the attack.

    Shiv Sena MLAs bodyguard. Courtesy: ANI news
    Shiv Sena MLA's bodyguard. Courtesy: ANI news

    The attack took place at midnight near Metro-3 area of Mankhurd, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. The injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

    Tukaram Kate represents the Anushakti Nagar Constituency, Mumbai.

    It may be recalled that Tukaram Kate was one of the five legislators from Maharashtra who escaped a terror attack in Kashmir, during a study tour organised by the state legislature in the Valley.

    They were accompanied by their families. While none of the MLAs suffered injuries, 10 local residents were hurt.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 8:10 [IST]
