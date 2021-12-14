Mumbai schools to reopen for Classes 1 to 7 from December 15

Three international travellers test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai, total rises to 13

Mumbai, Dec 14: Schools for classes 1 to 7 will reopen in Mumbai on Wednesday, over 20 months after they were shut for physical classes due to the outbreak of the pandemic and imposition of restrictions.

The order to reopen the schools was issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday.

The schools were closed in March 2020 in the Maharashtra capital after the outbreak of the pandemic. Earlier, the decision to reopen schools from December 4 was postponed due to the detection of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As of Monday, Maharashtra's tally of the Omicron cases stood at 20, including 5 patients in Mumbai.

Story first published: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 22:49 [IST]