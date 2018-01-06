Mumbai's Kamala Mills case: Probe reveals fire began due to hookah charcoal at Mojo's Bistro

A week after the deadly fire at a pub in Mumbai left 14 people dead, the preliminary investigation report conducted by the Mumbai fire brigade revealed that the blaze started from a hookah at Mojo's Bistro and then spread to 1Above.

"The probable supposed cause of the fire is derived from 'Flying Embers' i.e Burning/lighted flying embers from the lighted charcoal segree came into contact with the combustible material used for curtain in Mojo's Bistro Restaurant and very rapidly spread to unauthorised highly combustible thatched roof of 1 Above Restaurant (where no permission was issued)," read the report.

The report which has been completed within a week of the fire was done by four senior fire officers. Both the restaurants were running illegal hookah bars, the report further said.

However, the latest finding negated the earlier theory that the fire originated from 1Above.

Meanwhile, the pub owners, Kripesh Mansukhlal Sanghvi, Jigar Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar, have been absconding ever since a fire claimed 14 lives and injured over 30 others on December 29.

The massive fire had broken out from the '1Above' rooftop restaurant and later spread to the entire area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The adjoining Mojo's Bistro pub was also gutted in the fire.

