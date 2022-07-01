Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad, takes her to Ahmedabad a day after SC verdict on 2002 riots

Mumbai's first rains this monsoon cause waterlogging, traffic snarls

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Jul 7: As the political drama was reaching the climax, Mumbai witnessed its first rain this monsoon which led to waterlogging and traffic snarls across the city.

According to IMD, the eastern suburbs reported moderate rainfall of 58.6 mm and the western suburbs witnessed 78.69 mm rainfall between 8 am to 8 pm. The weather-monitoring agency said that the commercial capital of India will record heavy rainfall for the next 48 hours.

The incessant rainfall in the city led to severe water-logging, and roads and lanes in the Lower Parel area were inundated in rainwater, ANI said.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Incessant rainfall in the city has led to severe water-logging. Roads & lanes in Lower Parel area continue to remain inundated in rainwater pic.twitter.com/STDS6hgTFV — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

The IMD has issued an orange alert (heavy to very heavy rainfall) in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg for the next 24 hours.

There were two incidents of house or roof collapses. However, no casualty has been reported. In as many as 10 places, tree fall incidents have been reported.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: High tide hits Marine Drive in Mumbai amid rainfall pic.twitter.com/doK5Nvuv3s — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the clips of waterlogged roads and the impact of the torrential rains on the city have gone viral on social media sites.

Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 1:49 [IST]