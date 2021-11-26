Mumbai's ex-top cop Param Bir Singh moves court for scrapping non-bailable warrant, proclaimed offender order

YouTube
    Mumbai, Nov 26: Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has filed an application at the Esplanade court for cancellation of the non-bailable warrant, which declared him "absconding".
    The court will hear the matter on November 29. Singh is facing a total of five extortion cases in Maharashtra.

    Last week, a Mumbai magistrate's court had declared Singh a "proclaimed offender" in an extortion case registered against him and some other police officers in the city.

    Singh, currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, had attended his office last in May, after which he went on leave.

    The state police had told the Bombay High Court in October that his whereabouts were not known.

    After his transfer from the post of Mumbai police commissioner, he had levelled allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.

    He had been shunted out as Mumbai's top cop earlier this year after police officer Sachin Waze was arrested in the case of an SUV with explosives found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house, 'Antilia' and the subsequent suspicious death of businessman Mansukh Hiran.

    The Supreme Court granted Singh protection from arrest a few days ago.

    Read more about:

    maharashtra extortion case

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 12:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
