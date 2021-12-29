YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai reports 2,510 fresh Covid cases, 82% higher than yesterday

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Dec 29: Mumbai recorded 2,510 Covid cases on Wednesday, a steep rise from 1,377 infections reported a day ago. The day's tally of 2,510 was a sharp rise from 1,377 cases (indicating an increase of 82 per cent) reported on Tuesday.

    Representational Image

    Aaditya Thackeray had predicted that Covid-19 cases will cross the tally of 2,000 during the day given the number of fresh infections being recorded over the past week.

    Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope today expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an "alarming situation".

    He said in the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000.

    On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases. On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said.

    "The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," the minister said.

    He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 19:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 29, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X