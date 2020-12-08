Mumbai remains unaffected by Bharat Bandh

YouTube
    Mumbai, Dec 08: The Bharat Bandh hardly affected traffic in Mumbai, with trains, BEST buses and taxis plying as usual.

    While the APMC market in Navi Mumbai will remain closed, the movement and sale at the local level of essential items such as milk, vegetables continues through out the day.

    While the Bank employees' unions are supporting the Bandh call, all nationalised and private banks will remain open.

    While the AMPC is supporting the Bandh 100 per cent, this would however not affect fruits and vegetable supplies to the local sellers as they are working.

    All retail shops across Mumbai will remain open. We will support the farmers' protest, but will not shut our shops for the Bharat Bandh, Viren Shah of the Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association said on Monday.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 8, 2020, 12:13 [IST]
