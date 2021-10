Mumbai drugs case: Anti-drugs officer alleges he is being spied on

New Delhi, Oct 17: Mumbai on Sunday reported zero COVID-19 deaths, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the country in March 2020.

The city also recorded 367 new cases, 518 patients recovered, taking the total number of recovered patients to 727,084. There are around 5030 active cases in the city.

Story first published: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 22:24 [IST]