Mumbai rains: Financial capital paralysed as road, train, air services remain affected

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Mumbai, July 03: Over 38 people have died in rain related incidents in Mumbai as six days of incessant downpour paralysed India's financial capital which received second highest July rain over a 24-hour period in 44 years after the 2005 flood on Tuesday. The maximum city came to a standstill as rail, air and road traffic were thrown out of gear.

Twenty-two people were killed and 78 injured in a wall collapse incident in the northern suburb of Malad in Mumbai following heavy rains as most parts of the city remain waterlogged.

Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy showers for next 3 days

Since Friday, Mumbai has witnessed three other incidents of wall collapse due to heavy rains. The incessant rains have thrown the city out of gear with traffic and train services being affected. The Met department has predicted heavier showers this week.

The city remained on edge as it received the highest rainfall in a decade, affecting long-distance trains and flights.

Here are the Mumbai rains updates:

6 bodies have been recovered so far after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. Rescue operations continue. Weather Forecast by I.M.D at 08:00 Hours Intermittent rain / showers with isolated heavy falls likely in city and suburbs. . @IMDWeather #Monsoon2019 #MCGMUpdates #MumbaiRains #SafeMonsoon pic.twitter.com/FxPbmo0P1j — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 3, 2019 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) tweets that IMD forecasts say that the city is to receive intermittent showers, with isolated instances of heavy downpour today. Heavy traffic on the north and south-bound arms of the Western Express Highway (WH) in Vile Parle close to the domestic airport terminal junction. Monsoon is likely to move over to Maharashtra’s drought prone regions of Vidarbha, Marathwada. The regions may receive heavy rainfall. IMD had said yesterday that ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall is expected on July 3 (today) and tomorrow. Both, the central and the western line suburban trains are functional. Central Railway suburban trains will run according to the Sunday schedule. Death toll in the Malad East wall collapse has increased to 22, ANI has reported. Bodies of 2 persons have been recovered by civil administration after Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached. High tide of about 4.69 meter expected at around 12:35 pm & low tide of about 1.58 meter expected at 06:34 pm today. Tiware dam in Ratnagiri was breached causing flood like situation in 7 downstream villages. About 23 people from near the dam are missing. NDRF teams have been rushed to the spot. Mumbai was Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, officials said. Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights, cancelled. Mumbai was on Tuesday paralysed by incessant rain, which left many parts of the financial capital waterlogged and 21 dead in a wall collapse in the city. Fourteen persons died in rest of Maharashtra in rain-related incidents in the last 24 hours, officials said. Heavy rains lashing Mumbai since Sunday threw rail, air and road traffic out of gear, with several trains and flights, cancelled. #UPDATE: 22 persons have lost their lives after a wall collapsed on hutments in Pimpripada area of Malad East due to heavy rainfall, yesterday. #Maharashtra (File pic) pic.twitter.com/ACtt9w2P0a — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2019 Mumbai update: