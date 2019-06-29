  • search
    Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy showers for next 3 days

    Mumbai, June 29: Heavy rains continued to lash today with the weather department predicting more rains for the next three days.

    According to the BMC, Mumbai City received 127 mm rainfall, western suburbs received 170 mm rainfall and eastern suburbs received 197mm rainfall, in last 24 hours.

    Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Saturday as incessant showers continued to lash the city since Friday. Although the rains did not much affect the normal life in the city, at least five persons were injured in rain- related incidents.

    In view of IMD's heavy rainfall forecast, the Central Railway (CR) cancelled some express or passenger trains, especially those between Mumbai and Pune.

    A press release issued by the CR said, Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express, Mumbai-Pune Sinhagad Express, Bhusaval-Mumbai Passenger, Pune-Panvel Passenger have been cancelled on Saturday and Sunday.

    Heavy rains claim two lives in Nashik

    The Bhusaval-Pune Express has been diverted through Daund-Manmad. Mumbai-Bhusaval Passenger will remained cancelled till July 1, it said.

    According to the officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 39 incidents of short circuit, 104 incidents of uprooting of trees or falling of tree branches were reported from various parts of the city.

    Five persons were injured in two different incidents of wall collapse in the city, they said.

    "While three persons were injured in Dadar on Friday, two others were injured in Govandi last night. They were treated in nearby hospitals and discharged," they said.

    According to the civic officials, a tree was uprooted as a result of incessant rains on Friday night, in which some cars got damaged.

    Latest satellite images showed active monsoon conditions over the west coast with deep westerlies, it said.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 12:52 [IST]
