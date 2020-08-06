YouTube
    Mumbai rain: Man saves kitten, takes home; Video viral

    Mumbai, Aug 06: 'The one who loves animal is the one who serves God'. Time and again we have seen people who love and serve animals beyond our imagination. Many times we have witnessed when people go beyond their ability to save distressed animal.

    Today is again is the day to celebrate one such man.

    As Mumbai is witnessing incessant rain and flood for last few days, a local man in Wadala rescued a kitten from the flooded area and brought the kitten to his home on motorcycle.

    He says "I am taking the kitten home."

    The video is becoming increasingly viral on social media, where the person is seen saving kittens from the rain and how he has kept the kitten on his bike.

    High tide of over 14 ft likely to hit Mumbai today; CM takes stock

    Within half an hour the video has got more than ten thousand views. Netizens on social media are praising the man for his love to the 'cute' kitten.

    Every year during the monsoon, street animals are facing a lot of trouble when the water logs down or during heaving pouring.

    This Wadala man inspires many who are reluctant to think about the helpless street animals.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 6, 2020, 15:12 [IST]
