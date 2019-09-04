Home News India live

Mumbai Rains Live: Water levels recede in some areas; More rains predicted for today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Mumbai, Sep 06: After heavy downpour on Wednesday, the water are receding now in many parts of Mumbai. Mumbai came to a standstill yesterday after incessant rains, and more showers are predicted for today. NDRF teams are on high alert, and thus far it has not started raining today.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas over the next 24 hours and issued a 'red alert', asking the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday asked all schools to remain shut and to ensure that the students were sent back home safely.

