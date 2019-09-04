  • search
    Mumbai Rains Live: Water levels recede in some areas; More rains predicted for today

    By Simran Kashyap
    Mumbai, Sep 06: After heavy downpour on Wednesday, the water are receding now in many parts of Mumbai. Mumbai came to a standstill yesterday after incessant rains, and more showers are predicted for today. NDRF teams are on high alert, and thus far it has not started raining today.

    A view of a flooded street during heavy rain, in Palghar district,
    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted intense showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas over the next 24 hours and issued a 'red alert', asking the authorities to be prepared to handle any situation. The Mumbai civic body on Wednesday asked all schools to remain shut and to ensure that the students were sent back home safely.

    Monsoon: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, other parts of Maharashtra

    Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

    9:08 AM, 5 Sep
    Intermittent rains, with heavy downpour in isolated places have been predicted for 24 to 48 hours in Mumbai, the BMC said.
    9:08 AM, 5 Sep
    Water has receded in most parts of the city, and it has not rained on Thursday so far despite the IMD's red alert in Mumbai. NDRF teams, however, have been put on standby in Kurla, Parel and Andheri.
    11:51 PM, 4 Sep
    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation: Additional Municipal Commissioner A Jarhad visited Manohardas school near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, to ensure people stranded due to Mumbai rains get proper care. BMC declared schools under its jurisdiction as shelters, earlier today.
    11:50 PM, 4 Sep
    IndiGo: Due to Mumbai rains, we're offering rescheduling/cancellation fee waiver (fare difference, if any is applicable) to passengers travelling to/fro Mumbai till tomorrow Sep 5, 2019.
    11:50 PM, 4 Sep
    Central Railway: Though heavy rains have relented, water not yet receded between Kurla and Sion/Chunabhatti section. As soon as the water goes below track level, we will update the resumption of services. As of now, no services are being run between CSMT-Vashi, CSMT-Thane section.
    8:10 PM, 4 Sep
    Out of the 150 weather stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), around 100 recorded over 200 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, the IMD said.
    8:09 PM, 4 Sep
    The Western Railway said trains on its slow lines were suspended between Churchgate and Vasai Road due to water-logging (about 180 mm above tracks) at Matunga Road. However, the services were running on its fast lines between Churchgate and Vasai Road.
    8:09 PM, 4 Sep
    8:09 PM, 4 Sep
    The Mumbai civic body asked all schools to remain shut and to ensure that the students were sent back home safely.
    8:09 PM, 4 Sep
    The State government has asked the officials concerned to monitor the inflow of water in dams in western Maharashtra, where some districts were ravaged by floods last month.
    6:28 PM, 4 Sep
    Three NDRF teams have been deployed across Maharashtra as of now.
    5:33 PM, 4 Sep
    Waterlogging at Nala Sopara(Palghar) railway station following heavy rain in the region
    4:59 PM, 4 Sep
    The Western Railway tweeted that in view of water logging on tracks at Nallasopara-Virar, 12951 Rajdhani Express and 12953 August Kranti Rajdhani Express will depart from Mumbai Central one hour later than their scheduled departure.
    4:57 PM, 4 Sep
    RPF rescues passengers from train stranded between Sion and Kurla
    4:57 PM, 4 Sep
    Mumbaikars! Watch out
    Western districts have received the most rainfall. Andheri West: 214.35 mm Andheri East: 200.17 mm Marol: 183.38 mm Vile Parle: 182.87 mm Kandivali: 170.67 mm
    4:53 PM, 4 Sep
    Volume of rain in Mumbai
    4:52 PM, 4 Sep
    Several parts of Mumbai got a break from the heavy rains, even as waterlogging continued to affect commute.
    4:51 PM, 4 Sep
    Train service from CST to Thane stopped
    Central Railway: Due to continuous & heavy rains, services stopped between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Thane on main line. CSMT-Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon; Vadala-Vashi on harbour line; Belapur-Kharkopar on 4th corridor.
    4:33 PM, 4 Sep
    Pune
    Guards sit at a 'visarjan' ghat near SM Joshi Bridge after 25000 cusecs of water was released
    3:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Central Railway has suspended services between CSMT and Thane on main line, CSMT and Vadala/Andheri/Goregaon, Vadala and Mankhurd on harbour line, Belapur and Kharkopar on fourth corridor. Services are running between Makhurd and Panvel, Thane and Vashi/Panvel, Thane-Kasara/Karjat/Khopilo, Nerul-Karkopar-Nerul.
    3:42 PM, 4 Sep
    Most of the private companies in the city declared holiday following heavy rains
    3:41 PM, 4 Sep
    Skymet Weather said that Santacruz recorded 207 millimetres of rains between 8.30 am and 2.30 pm on Thursday. Showers are likely to continue in parts of Mumbai for the next few hours.
    3:40 PM, 4 Sep
    According to IMD, the lowest visibility on Tuesday was 800m at the Mumbai airport between 5 and 6 pm.
    3:39 PM, 4 Sep
    Konkan route traffic hit due to mud and land slide between Nagothane and Roha. Goa bound trains stopped, however, Mumbai bound line available for traffic.
    3:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Western Railway announces cancellation of some train
    3:38 PM, 4 Sep
    Western Railway offers refunds
    3:25 PM, 4 Sep
    Here's how much rain the city received
    3:24 PM, 4 Sep
    A 62-year-old man drowned in a flooded drain at Naikpada in Bhiwandi area of Thane, district disaster control room officer Anita Jawanjal told PTI.
    3:23 PM, 4 Sep
    Nearly 1500 people were evacuated from Kurla's Mithi river area as the river crossed its danger mark.
    2:18 PM, 4 Sep
    Vistara warns fliers
