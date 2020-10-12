Mumbai Power Outage: Electric supply interrupted due to TATA's incoming 'electric supply failure'

Mumbai, Oct 12: Several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are facing a major power outage starting around 10.00 am today.

In a tweet, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Electricity said, "The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted."

Meanwhile, the central railways' Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) said suburban train services had also been disrupted due to the grid failure. Services of Western Railways' local trains between Churchgate and Vasai were also impacted.

Andheri, Bandra, Kandivali, Mulund, Vashi and Thane, were among many areas of MMR affected by the outage. Taking to social media, several residents were complaining of the sudden power outage.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), however, said that the exchange is working normally despite the power cut. "The listing ceremony was concluded successfully for Mazagon Shipbuilders today morning," it said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said, "Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes."

Mumbai Municipal Commissioner IS Chahal said, "All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs. In case of any issues please contact disaster control room for help. CE SWM to coordinate this. Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours."