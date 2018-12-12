Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Mumbai Police’s Mowgli tweet serves a strong message and netizens are loving it

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 12: The Mumbai Police has stolen the hearts of a lot of intelligence and fun-loving people of late, thanks to some of the most creative content its social media team makes to convey messages to the public.

    Mumbai Police’s Mowgli tweet serves a strong message and netizens are loving it
    Image Courtesy: @CPMumbaiPolice

    While at times it makes use of hot current topics and links it with its messages so that they catch attention of the people, sometimes it comes up with random ideas to drive home a point. The latest meme that the cops in the Maximum City came up features two characters from Rudyard Kipling's 'The Jungle Book' - Mowgli and Kaa (a python) conveys message over fighting drugs and it was an instant hit with the netizens since several of them grew up seeing the popular series on television involving the loveable fictional characters.

    In a tweet posted on Monday, December 10, Kaa is seen trapping Mowgli after trapping him and the Mumbai Police came up with a worthy caption: "Clutches of drugs are never so tight that you 'Kaan't' escape." The tweet also featured the hashtag "SayNoToDrugs".

    Here are some other tweets that the Mumbai Police or accounts related to it have come up with from time to time:

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 9:22 [IST]
