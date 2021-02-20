YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 20: A Mumbai police team will go to Bengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Monday after a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an official said here on Saturday.

    Ravi Pujari
    Ravi Pujari

    It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch''s efforts to get Pujari''s custody, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.

    Pujari, who was brought to India from South Africa in February last year after being on the run from the law for several years, is currently jailed in Karnataka.

    Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and murder in different parts of the country, including Karnataka, and been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal in West Africa following his arrest and later extradited.

    According to police, the gangster, facing over 200 cases including murder and extortion, was arrested in January last year by the Senegal authorities after remaining elusive.

    More RAVI PUJARI News

    Read more about:

    ravi pujari

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X