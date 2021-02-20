Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

India

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, Feb 20: A Mumbai police team will go to Bengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Monday after a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an official said here on Saturday.

It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch''s efforts to get Pujari''s custody, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.

Pujari, who was brought to India from South Africa in February last year after being on the run from the law for several years, is currently jailed in Karnataka.

Pujari, wanted in many cases including extortion and murder in different parts of the country, including Karnataka, and been on the run for over 15 years, was deported to Senegal in West Africa following his arrest and later extradited.

According to police, the gangster, facing over 200 cases including murder and extortion, was arrested in January last year by the Senegal authorities after remaining elusive.