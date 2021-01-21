YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akthar defamation case

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Jan 20: The Mumbai police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with a defamation case filed against her by veteran writer and lyricist, Javed Akhtar.

    Mumbai Police summons Kangana Ranaut in Javed Akthar defamation case
    Kangana Ranaut

    She has been asked to appear before the Juhu police on Friday, a police officer quoted by PTI said. In November last year, Akhtar had filed a defamation case against Ranaut for making baseless allegations before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate in television interviews. He sought action against her under the relevant sections of the IPC.

    Kangana to star in sequel of Manikarnika, based on a Kashmiri woman

    She had said in the interview that Akhtar had threatened her to withdraw the case against Hrithik Roshan.

    Akhtar said that she had dragged his name while referring to a coterie that exists in Bollywood.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut mumbai police defamation case

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 11:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 21, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X