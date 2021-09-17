Mumbai police register case against Sahil Khan for instigating Manoj Patil to attempt suicide

Mumbai, Sep 17: A case has been filed at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai against actor Sahil Khan and others for allegedly instigating actor and model Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. He had reportedly tried to kill himself on Wednesday at his residence.

According to Manoj Patil's family, he is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai after trying to kill himself by consuming pills following harassment from Sahil Khan.

Sahil Khan broke his silence on Thursday at a press conference and opened up on his side of the story. He said that the issue is between Manoj Patil and Raj Faujdar while accusing Patil of selling fake steroids.

"Raj has transaction receipts of Rs 2 lakhs with Manoj's name mentioned on it and not mine. If I come and sell drugs outside your house and if you put that up on social media, would I be able to say that you are bullying me?" The Times of India quotes him as saying.

Sahil Khan says that he just uploaded the truth shared by Raj Faujdar on social media. He added that the actor used to work for him as an influencer and would initiate legal action.

Raj Faujdar, who was also at the press meet, alleges that Manoj Patil had sold fake steroids to him and it had affected his health. The former had demanded money from the latter, who promised to return the money, but even after three years, the actor failed to settle the issue.

"I am having problem in my stomach (due to fake steroids). He even threatened me. I have all the recordings of the calls. I did not file a complaint with the police, as I wanted my money back)." India Today quotes him as saying.

Sahil Khan's Press Release

"I have been involved in the suicide attempt case of Mr. Manoj Patil and hence I want to bring forward my side of the story today. I want to speak about the real truth and the real reason why my name is bought into this controversy, along with proof. If after that anyone feels that my explanation n proof are not convincing enough, than let the legal system take its due course, but if any other individual is proved wrong then there should be legal action taken against him too (sic)," he said in a statement.

