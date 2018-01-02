Mumbai Police detains over 100 people protesting against Koregaon violence

More than 100 people have been detained from different locations in Mumbai for protesting against violence in Bhima Koregaon near on Monday. Protestors disrupted suburbs and local train services on the Harbour.

Mumbai Police tweeted about diversions in Mumbai due to the agitations.

1. Vikroli north and south bound diverted to LBS road.

2. JVLR diverted towards Saki Vihar

3. Sion Panvel Highway diverted at Umarshi Bappa Chowk to Jhama Mahal Chowk to Panjrapol

Section 144 has been imposed in few parts of Aurangabad and Pune rural, says Maharashtra DGP, reported News18.

Maharashtra: Republican Party of India workers protest in Thane #BhimaKoregaonViolence pic.twitter.com/v9mMS2APNR — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2018

According to TV reports, shops and schools are shut in Vikhroli. Shops and business establishments were shut and a senior journalist of a national news channel was attacked as groups of youths from Chembur, Vikhroli, Mankhurd and Govandi joined the protest, police told PTI.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in Priyadarshini, Kurla, Sidharth Colony and Amar Mahal areas on the Eastern Express Highway, took out processions and raised slogans against the government and the administration, an eyewitness told PTI.

(With agency inputs)