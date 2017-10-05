Mumbai police denies permission to MNS rally

Mumbai police on Thursday denied permission to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers' rally to Western Railway HQ as planned by the party chief Raj Thackeray. The morcha was planned in the wake of the tragic stampede at the Elphinstone Road station which claimed 22 lives.

MNS wanted to question railway authorities about facilities available at suburban railway stations.

However, MNS leader Nitin Sardesai said party would go ahead with the rally as planned.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray had planned a 'Morcha' on October 5 to Western Railway headquarter at Churchgate to question them about their infrastructure.

Raj Thackeray minced no words when he said, "Why do we need terrorists or enemies like Pakistan? It seems our own railway is enough to kill people".

Also, Thackeray had said the Railways has blamed rains for the stampede but it was not the first time it rained in the city. He said, "It is not the first time that it rained in Mumbai. They (Railway) say it happened due to rains?"