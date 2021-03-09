YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai: Night clubs, beaches may be closed, Guardian Minister says can't rule out partial lockdown

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Mar 09: Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

    Mumbai: Night clubs, beaches may be closed, Guardian Minister says cant rule out partial lockdown

    Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh saidlocal authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.

    "If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said.

    COVID-19: Restrictions imposed in Nashik district; Lockdown in 11 hotspots of Thane till 31 March

    Shaikh noted that people not wearing masks are being penalised in the city.

    "We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of Indiawhere people gather in the evenings," he said, while appealing to people to take all precautions.

    Mumbai has been showing a daily spike of over 1,000 cases for last few days.

    The metropolis has so far reported 3,34,583 COVID-19 cases and 11,508 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai coronavirus lockdown

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 9, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X