Mumbai Parsis want metro alignment to be changed as it passes under their holy shrine

Want to work at night, adhere to pollution rules: HC to MMRCL

Elevated metro after considering all aspects says MMRDA

Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7: Start Date, Timings, Route Map, Stations, Fare Chart - All You Need To Know

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 30: The transport network will improve further in Mumbai as two more metro lines - Metro 2A and Metro 7 - will be partially become functional from this Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will inaugurate the new lines on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, celebrated as New Year by the people of Maharashtra. As per MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner SVS Srinivas, it is a driverless train operation called BTC.

The work on Mumbai Metro's line 7 from Andheri East to Dahisar East (red line) and line 2A from Dahisar West to DN Nagar (yellow line) started in 2016 and the two lines were scheduled to be inaugurated in December 2019.

Metro 7 is 33.50 km long with 29 stations, when fully completed, and Metro 2A will be 18 km long with 17 stations en route.

Running parallel to the Western Express Highway, the Western Railway suburban section, the S.V. Road and the Link Road, the two new Metro Lines are intended to reduce road congestion and overcrowding in the local trains by upto one-third.

Line: 2A

Stations: Dahisar East, Upper Dahisar Station (Anand Nagar), Kandarpada (Rushi Sankul), Mandapeshwar (IC Colony), Eksar, Borivali West (Don Bosco), Pahadi Eksar (Shimpoli, then Shimpawali), Kandivali West (Mahavir Nagar), Dahanukarwadi (Kamraj Nagar), Valnai (Charkop), Malad West, Lower Malad (Kasturi Park), Pahadi Goregaon (Bangur Nagar), Goregaon West, Oshiwara (Adarsh Nagar), Lower Oshiwara (Shastri Nagar) and Andheri West (D.N. Nagar).

Line: Metro 7

Stations: Dahisar East, Ovaripada, National Park, Devipada, Magathane, Poisar (formerly Mahindra & Mahindra), Akurli (formerly Bandongri), Kurar (formerly Pushpa Park), Dindoshi (formerly Pathanwadi), Aarey, Goregaon E (formerly Mahanand), Jogeshwari E (formerly JVLR Junction), Shankarwadi, Gundavali (formerly Andheri East)

Metro Fares:

0-3 kms: Rs 10

3-12 km: Rs 20

12-18 km: Rs 30

18-24: Rs 40

24-30: Rs 50