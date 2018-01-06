Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out at Cinevista Studio

A massive fire broke out at Mumbai's Cinevista in the Kkanjurmarg area on Saturday. This incident comes just days after a massive fire claimed the lives of 14 persons in the Kamala Mills compund, and another one in Andheri that claimed four lives.

The fire was reported around 8 pm. Seven fire engines and six water tankers have been rushed to the spot, officials said.

At the time of the incident, two TV serials were being shot at the studio - Bepanaah and Haasil. All actors and crew members exited the studio and are reported to be safe, reports NDTV.

Cinevista studio is constructed across a 5-acre property that is a one-stop shop for all shooting needs. It is run by Prem Kishen, son of actor Premnath.

Last week at least 14 people were killed and 55 others injured in a major fire that engulfed the Kamala Mills Compound.

OneIndia News