Mumbai man who urinated on an elderly woman onboard Air India flight arrested

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 07: The Mumbai-based man, who is accused of peeing on an elderly woman on an Air India flight, has been finally arrested by the Delhi cops.

"Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress," PTI quotes Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh as saying.

Mishra allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. However, a complaint was filed on January 4 based on a complaint given by the woman to Air India.

An FIR was filed under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger.

On the other hand, Delhi police on Friday issued summons to six-eight crew members, including the pilot of the Air India flight in the urination incident.

Accused Fired from Job

US-based financial services company Wells Fargo on Friday terminated its employee Shankar Mishra. "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing.

Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi AI flight 'urinated' on woman's blanket

This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with law enforcement and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement. The company's statement came after Delhi Police reached out to Wells Fargo to cooperate with investigations against accused Mishra.

Shankar Mishra Tried to Settle Issue

According to a PTI report, Shankar Mishra had exchanged messages with her after the unsavoury incident and his lawyers claimed on Friday he even paid her Rs 15,000 as compensation and got her belongings cleaned. However, WhatsApp exchanges between the woman's daughter and Mishra that emerged on Friday showed the family had returned money.

In a statement issued through his lawyers Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai, Mishra said he had got the woman's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered to her on November 30.

"The Whatsapp messages between the accused and the lady clearly show that the accused had got the clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and the same were delivered on November 30.

Drunk man who peed on woman on Delhi-bound Air India flight banned by airline for 30 days

"The lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint. The lady's persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she has raised a subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022," the statement read.

In one of the Whatsapp messages purportedly exchanged between them on November 27, the woman shared her number with Mishra and acknowledged receipt of Rs 5,000. She, however, added her daughter and son-in-law were very upset about the incident.

She told Mishra that she persuaded them not to lodge a complaint as he was very apologetic and quite unaware of the incident. The woman wrote in the series of Whatsapp messages that she hoped Mishra will mend his ways and keep his word.

Mishra responded by thanking her and promising he will never repeat such an act. The woman, while appearing to forgive Mishra, said she was unhappy with the Air India staff. A day later, in another message, he informed her about her clothes and shoes having been sent for cleaning and that they will be "refurbished" in a day or two.

He also wrote about having sent her another Rs 10,000. In one of the messages sent to 'Air Hostess Madam' there is a screenshot of the transactions of Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000 and a note which says the payments were made as requested by the woman.

A message of December 19 purportedly sent by the woman's daughter says she was traumatized by her experience and that the family was very "upset, outraged and angry". It says the family did not want his money which will be returned via paytm.

The woman's daughter asked Mishra not to communicate with her mother any further. There is also a screenshot of the transaction returning the money. The statement issued by Mishra's lawyers said,"The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely heresay (sic) evidence.

The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew. "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," the statement read.

With inputs from agencies