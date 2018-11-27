  • search

Mumbai: Man held for adding woman's number to 'XXX' WhatsApp group without consent

By
    Mumbai, Nov 27: The Mumbai police arrested a 24-year-old carpenter on Saturday for allegedly creating a WhatsApp group and posting obscene photos and videos in it.

    The police said the accused named the group, XXX. He also added a Matunga-based woman and following that he started posting pornographic material in the group.

    Representational Image

    According to the police, the complaint was made by a housewife who said she was added to a WhatsApp group called 'Triple XXX' in September. She initially thought it was a prank by her friend, but later realised that nude pictures and porn videos were being posted in the group. She then approached the police and informed them that she didn't know the numbers of the administrator and the 12 group members.

    The police said the accused Mustaq Shaikh, has confessed to the crime but he claimed that he was shocked to know that the number belonged to a woman.

    A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and IT Act was registered on September 19, after the 44-year-old woman approached the Matunga police station.

    This is the first of its kind arrest in Mumbai and cops said it would serve as a warning for all administrators to be cautious about who they add and what is posted on groups on the online messaging platform.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
