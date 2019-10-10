  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai man fined Rs 9,150 for 'cruelly' killing cat with screwdriver

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 10: A Mumbai court has imposed a fine of Rs 9,150 on a 40-year-old man for brutally killing a cat in suburban Chembur last year.

    Mumbai man fined Rs 9,150 for cruelly killing cat

    Metropolitan Magistrate R S Pajankar, in his order last month, convicted Sanjay Gade under IPC Sections 428 (mischief by killing animal) and 201 (disappearance of evidence), and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

    After 52 hours, Pune couple's pet beagle picked up by Zomato delivery boy returns home

    According to the prosecution, Gade "cruelly" killed the cat and disposed of the carcass at Indira Nagar in suburban Chembur in May 2018. Based on a complaint filed by RCF police station's sub- inspector Nirali Rohit, a case was registered against Gade.

    The accused later admitted to his guilt and prayed for minimum imprisonment. "He submitted that there was no pressure or undue influence on him for admitting the guilt. Therefore, his plea is accepted," the court said in its order. The court further said that since the accused was a "physically and mentally sick person" it took a lenient view while awarding him the sentence.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    mumbai cat

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue