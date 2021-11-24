YouTube
    Mumbai: Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session in Kurla

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 24: A 27 year-old man was arrested for allegedly slapping his friend during a drinking session in Kurla, resulting in the latter's death, a police official said on Tuesday.

    Mumbai: Man dies after being slapped by friend during drinking session

    Rahul Kamble and Avinash Balekar were drinking in a building on Monday and an argument broke out between them, the VB Nagar police station official said.

    "Kamble slapped Balekar, who fell unconscious and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. Kamble was arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder," he said.

    mumbai

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 8:42 [IST]
