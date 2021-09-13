Mumbai man brutally kills mother-in-law by inserting bamboo in private parts, arrested

India

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Sep 13: In yet another shocking incident, a man brutally killed his mother-in-law by putting a bamboo stick in her private parts in Vile Parle in Mumbai. The accused has been arrested by the cops and the court sent him to police custody till 14 September.

After getting released from jail in a chain-snatching case, the 42-year-old accused (Iqbal Abbas Shaikh), who has over 28 cases lodged against him, went to meet his wife (Leena) to find out that she had already married and had an 11-month-old son. She was also pregnant again.

"He threatened Leena to leave her second husband. Next day, when he again went to visit her and their children, he found that they had left," an officer from Vile Parle police station is quoted as saying by Indian Express.

He then asked the deceased and mother-in-law Shamal Shyam Shigam about the whereabouts of his wife. When she refused to give details, the 42-year-old man assaulted her with tiles and a knife in a fit of rage.

"After assaulting her on the head with tiles and stabbing her with a knife, the accused inserted a bamboo in her private part and pulled out an internal organ. We added Section 377(unnatural offences) of the IPC six days ago," the cop is quoted as saying by the daily.

The cops, then, arrested the accused in Pune.

Iqbal Abbas Shaikh was planning to change his identity and settle down in Nashik or Andhra Pradesh. "He has 28 crime cases lodged against him and has been convicted in eight cases," the daily quotes Inspector (Crime) Rajendra Kane as saying.

This incident has come to light when the Maharashtra government is under fire from the opposition BJP party over the Sakinaka rape and assault incident.

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka on Friday. The accused, a 45-year-old man, had also assaulted the victim in her private parts with an iron rod inside the vehicle, causing serious injuries.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Saturday, said that the rape case will be taken on a fast track while assuring that the victim will get justice. He has also directed to expedite the investiation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, September 13, 2021, 15:20 [IST]