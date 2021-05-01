Mumbai: Light rain, thunderstorms likely on Sunday

Heatwave conditions unlikely anywhere for next four to five days: IMD

pti-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 01: The IMD has predicted light rain for a few places in Mumbaiand thunderstorm triggered with lightning and rain at isolated places for Thane, Raigarh, Palgarh.

The change in weather likely to bring some relief from heat conditions at many places. The temperatures in April have remained normal, due to rainfall activity over the region.

Scattered to widespread rain is likely over east and northeast India (Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya) till May 6.

Heat wave conditions have also been predicted for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.

According to reports, the maximum temperature of more than 40 degrees Celsius is expected at most places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Marathwada and Vidarbha; at many places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Gujarat region; at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana and Rayalseema and at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

It is reportedly said that the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius was reported at Banda in east Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Heat wave conditions are likely to abate from May 2.