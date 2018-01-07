Mumbai Kamala Mills fire: Owner of Mojo’s Bistro sent to police custody till Jan 12

Yug Pathak, one of the owners of Mojo's Bistro and the son of former Pune police commissioner KK Pathak, was sent to police custody till January 12 by Bhoiwada court on Sunday.

The Mumbai police filed the case of culpable homicide this morning after the fire department said flying embers from the charcoal used for hookahs touched the curtains at the upscale pub. The restaurant did not have clearance to serve sheesha.

The police on Saturday booked Pathak and his partner, Nagpur- based businessman Yug Tulli, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

On Friday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, in its preliminary probe report on the fire, which had engulfed Mojo's Bistro and the adjacent "1 Above" pub at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, had said the fire possibly started at Mojo's Bistro due to the flying embers from a hookah.

On December 29, 14 people were killed in a fire that broke out in the Kamala Mills compound in Mumbai.

OneIndia News