Mumbai: IT raids continue for second day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: The Income Tax raids that started at the commerce department of a talent management firm continued for the second day.

On Wednesday the Income Tax department carried out raids linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor, Tapsee Pannu.

The IT department also conducted raids on film maker Madhu Mantena, who is known for production and distribution of films in multiple languages.

IT raids locations linked to Anurag Kashyap, Tapsee Pannu

Searches were also conducted at locations associated with film producer Vikass Bahal. Sources say that raids were conducted in nearly 20 locations in Mumbai and Pune. The IT searches are in connection with Kashyap's Phantom Films, which was dissolved in 2018.

The properties of Shibhashish Sarkar (CEO Reliance Entertainment), Afsar Zaidi (CEO Exceed) and Vijay Subramaniam (CEO Kwan) were also searched. Both Exceed and Kwan are popular celebrity management agencies.