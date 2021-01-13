YouTube
    Mumbai, Jan 13: Doctors of Mumbai's Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital have conducted 192 successful deliveries of COVID-19 positive women, amid the pandemic.

    None of the patients or newborn has died and all are in stable conditions

    Head of the hospital's Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department Dr Rajshree Katke said, "We decided to set up a makeshift ward for such women where they can be taken care of."

    Mumbai hospital conducts 192 deliveries of COVID-19 +ve women
    Representational Image

    Most of the time, the patients reach the hospital at the final stage of the maternity. Therefore, by the time their reports were out, they would have delivered the baby normally or by C-section.

    Dr Katke said they feel proud in helping those pregnant women who were turned away by most of the hospitals in the city fearing they will contract infections.

    "Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many hospitals had shut their maternity wards stating the pregnant women will contract infections due to which they all were running from pillar to post to get admitted. Most of the time pregnant women were referred to JJ hospital at their final stage of maternity following which we decided to set up a makeshift ward for such women where they can be taken care off," she said.

    "We had no choice but to save the life of mother and child by taking pre-convention and risk," said the doctor.

    All patients were shifted to Cama Albless or St George hospitals after their deliveries were done.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 13, 2021, 10:06 [IST]
