    Mumbai first to administer 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

    Mumbai, Sep 04: Mumbai becomes the first district in the country to administer 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

    Data available on the CoWIN portal says that Mumbai has administered vaccine doses to 1,00,63,497 people of which 72,75,134 have received the first dose while 27,88363 have got both.

    Mumbai first to administer 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses

    The vaccine drive in Mumbai is being carried out in 507 sites of which 325 are government centres while 182 are being undertaken by private hospitals. On August 27, 1,77,017 doses were adminsitered while on August 21 1,63,775 people were inoculated.

    On Friday Mumbai reported 422 new COVID-19 cases and three fresh fatalities. On September 1 and 2 Mumbai reported 416 and 441 cases respectively. On August 16, the city had reported just 190 cases and since then there has been a steady rise. Currently Mumbai has 3,532 active COVID-19 cases.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 4, 2021, 12:10 [IST]
    X