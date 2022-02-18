YouTube
    Mumbai, Feb 18: A fire broke out on the top floor of a 24-storey building in suburban Borivali on Friday.

    The incident took place at Padma Nagar in the Chikoowadi area in Borivali. No injuries have been reported so far.

    Mumbai: Fire in 24-storey building in Borivali; fire brigade, police at the spot

    A level 1 fire that broke out and was contained to the 24th floor of Paradise Heights (Gr+ 24). However, there was no report of any injury. Meanwhile, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

    This is the sixth such incident of such magnitude in a Mumbai high-rise in as many months, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to direct the chief electrical inspector to carry out an electrical audit of all high-rise buildings with a height of 15 m and above.

    Story first published: Friday, February 18, 2022, 14:03 [IST]
    X